Citigroup Cuts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $644.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $651.00 to $644.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.59.

SAIA opened at $515.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.06. Saia has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $3,012,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $7,058,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $437,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

