Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,782.17. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.