Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $247.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $161.39 and a one year high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,515,291.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,937,625.94. The trade was a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $4,576,829. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

