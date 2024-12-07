Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 9,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.63, for a total value of C$1,733,651.10. Also, Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 3,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$213.91, for a total value of C$790,400.47. Insiders sold a total of 100,629 shares of company stock worth $20,163,068 over the last 90 days.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

