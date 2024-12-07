Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,904,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,429,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 211.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,890,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after buying an additional 1,963,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Comcast stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

