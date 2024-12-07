Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,819 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,666.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 117,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 110,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $16,989,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

