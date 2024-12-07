Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Holdings Lifted by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Confluent were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFLT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Confluent by 2,184.1% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 109.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Confluent Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,988,982.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,160,879.36. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 1,084,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $31,335,085.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,955.10. This trade represents a 98.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,069,108 shares of company stock worth $116,165,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

