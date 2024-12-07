ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COP opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

