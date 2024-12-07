Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,979,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1,195,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 542.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at $8,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,113.12. The trade was a 68.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,456.65. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

