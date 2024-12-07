Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,113.12. This represents a 68.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,237.25. This represents a 56.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

