CoreView Capital Management Ltd Increases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,197 shares during the period. KE comprises about 12.2% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned 0.42% of KE worth $101,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KE by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

