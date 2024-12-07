Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $9.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,532 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $783.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.07.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

