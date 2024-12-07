Couchbase’s (BASE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BASE. Wedbush assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Couchbase stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $840.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 77.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 382,851 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 990,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 357,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,233 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 9.4% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

