Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Wendy A. Rummler Sells 1,834 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.12, for a total transaction of $788,840.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,452.64. The trade was a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $483.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.46. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $409.22 and a 1 year high of $616.66. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.35.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $51,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CACC

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.