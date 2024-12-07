CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $450.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.50.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $415.77 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $177.06 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,006.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after buying an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 142.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 58.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

