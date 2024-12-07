CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.15 and last traded at C$15.24. 89,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 145,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRT.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 101.09%.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.