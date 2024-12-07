CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.15 and last traded at C$15.24. 89,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 145,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRT.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.