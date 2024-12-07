Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Cutera Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

CUTR opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 164.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

