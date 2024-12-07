CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $332.69 and last traded at $332.68, with a volume of 64435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.80.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $234.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. CyberArk Software's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 527.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,485,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

