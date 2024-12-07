D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Brigitte Bourque Buys 185,000 Shares

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Brigitte Bourque bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,845.50.
D-BOX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TSE:DBO opened at C$0.13 on Friday. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About D-BOX Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Nebius Group Stock: A Rising AI Infrastructure Star
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Celsius Stock May Thrive as Pepsi and Coca-Cola Face Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.