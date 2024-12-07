D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) Director Brigitte Bourque Buys 185,000 Shares

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) Director Brigitte Bourque bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,845.50.

Shares of TSE:DBO opened at C$0.13 on Friday. D-BOX Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

