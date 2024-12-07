Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,617,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,566,116,000 after buying an additional 3,217,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,097,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,417,342,000 after acquiring an additional 148,251 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,552,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,265,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,582,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,141,000 after purchasing an additional 535,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $230.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Read Our Latest Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.