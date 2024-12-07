Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 10,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 23,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Data I/O Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Data I/O worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

