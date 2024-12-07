Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and traded as high as $37.02. Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 10,874 shares changing hands.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.
About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.