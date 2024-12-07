Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and traded as high as $37.02. Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 10,874 shares changing hands.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

