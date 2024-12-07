dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNTL shares. Desjardins upped their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Performance

About dentalcorp

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.32.

(Get Free Report

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.