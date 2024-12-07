Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $42.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $545,522.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,059,400. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,991,091 shares of company stock valued at $172,716,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,355 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,780,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

