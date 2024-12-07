DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $203.20 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.5% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $203,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA opened at $528.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $409.23 and a 12-month high of $535.77. The stock has a market cap of $484.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.14 and a 200-day moving average of $478.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
