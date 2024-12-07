DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $36,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $636,876.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,954,110.19. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $1,347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,845.40. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,271 shares of company stock worth $2,185,107 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.86 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

