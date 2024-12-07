DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $53.10 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,917 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,099,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $307.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.10.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $181,870.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $413,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,204.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,080. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

