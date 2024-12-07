DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $139,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,318,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,100,655,000 after acquiring an additional 124,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,877,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,872,761,000 after buying an additional 1,294,453 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,630,896,000 after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,157,000 after acquiring an additional 604,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,511,746,000 after purchasing an additional 61,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TMO opened at $529.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.02 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,465. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

