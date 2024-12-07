DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 377,924 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,924 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $80,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.38 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

