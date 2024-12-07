Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 23,357 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $59,326.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,311,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,870,724.86. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dharmendra Kumar Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 29th, Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.59 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 166,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.