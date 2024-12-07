Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 23,357 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $59,326.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,311,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,870,724.86. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dharmendra Kumar Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.59 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 166,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

