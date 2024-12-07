Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 23,357 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $59,326.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,311,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,870,724.86. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dharmendra Kumar Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.59 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RXT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 166,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rackspace Technology
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.