Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. 173,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 685,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 87.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 81.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

