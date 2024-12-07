Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$69.56 and last traded at C$69.56. Approximately 35,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 44,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from C$69.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Warburg Pincus LLC sold 133,287 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.62, for a total transaction of C$6,746,614.74. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.