Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells $41,500.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,792.20. The trade was a 14.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

