DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $20.67 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after acquiring an additional 360,445 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 25.9% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,310,000 after purchasing an additional 626,586 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,015,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,017,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

