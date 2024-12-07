DS Smith’s (SMDS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.01) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.35) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 562.50 ($7.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 270.30 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 601.75 ($7.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 515.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,428.57%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

