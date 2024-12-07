DS Smith’s (SMDS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.01) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.35) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,428.57%.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
