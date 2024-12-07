DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DTE opened at $121.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.