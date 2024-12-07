Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.22 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.53). 105,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 208,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.52).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £395.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,853.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.53.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

