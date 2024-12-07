eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone Sells 5,625 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75.

On Monday, October 7th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 90.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 794.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

