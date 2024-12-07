EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $672.05 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,351,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,198 shares during the period. RB Global makes up 5.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $672,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in RB Global by 196.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in RB Global by 533.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 99.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

