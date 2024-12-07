EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Purchases 1,637,916 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,922,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637,916 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $31,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5,408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,296 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 508.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 956,690 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 488,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This represents a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

