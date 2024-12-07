EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 65,219 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 65,219 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of QUALCOMM worth $350,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 309,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 782,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $133,034,000 after buying an additional 500,849 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $130.39 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $3,395,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.