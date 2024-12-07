Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. This represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. This represents a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,033 shares of company stock valued at $61,221,493 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

