Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $399,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after buying an additional 643,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after buying an additional 590,628 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,604,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,310,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after acquiring an additional 108,560 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $515,881.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,812.83. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

