Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 4,870 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $778.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $735.95 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $882.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,013.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.