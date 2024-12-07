Ellington Credit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Ellington Credit Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

