Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2,054.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147,034 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.17.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $130.98 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

