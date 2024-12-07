Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061,758 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $737,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

