Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $155,311.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,998.32. The trade was a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

