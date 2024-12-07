enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) & OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Head to Head Survey

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -66.38% -56.00% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A N/A -$99.92 million ($1.63) -5.31 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares enGene and OKYO Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for enGene and OKYO Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 9 1 3.10 OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

enGene currently has a consensus target price of $30.38, indicating a potential upside of 251.16%. OKYO Pharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 573.08%. Given OKYO Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than enGene.

Risk and Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats enGene on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

