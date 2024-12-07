Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in ENI by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ENI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:E opened at $28.12 on Friday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

